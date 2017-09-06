Back-To-School Marketing In The 21st Century

As long as there have been schools, there have been people marketing to families at the start of the school year. When the school year began at Plato’s Academy in Ancient Greece, I'm sure there were toga sellers marking the occasion with back-to-school sales.

While this stage of life is timeless, the way marketers target and promote it has evolved to fit new technology, appeal to a wider mix of consumers and openly acknowledge the emotions involved with going back to school. Let's explore each of these areas.