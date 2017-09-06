Newsvine

Carrie Walker

Carrie Walker does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About personal finance enthusiast Articles: 0 Seeds: 19 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Back-To-School Marketing In The 21st Century

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Carrie Walker View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 2:31 PM
Discuss:

As long as there have been schools, there have been people marketing to families at the start of the school year. When the school year began at Plato’s Academy in Ancient Greece, I'm sure there were toga sellers marking the occasion with back-to-school sales.

While this stage of life is timeless, the way marketers target and promote it has evolved to fit new technology, appeal to a wider mix of consumers and openly acknowledge the emotions involved with going back to school. Let's explore each of these areas.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor