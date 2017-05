Marketing budgets continue to rise as marketers juggle increasing demands

According to Gartner’s “2016-2017 Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Spend Survey,” marketing budgets increased to 12 percent of company revenue in 2016, from 11 percent in 2015. Fifty-seven percent of marketing leaders surveyed expect their budgets will increase further in 2017. However, 14 percent of marketers say they are bracing for budget cuts, up from 3 percent just two years ago.