Personal Finance Expert: Far From Entitled, Millennials Resemble 'The Greatest Generation'

The myth of the spoiled, entitled millennial is one that Beth Kobliner would like to dispel.

A former staff writer for Money magazine who has just released an updated edition of her best-selling book Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties, Kobliner says millennials have gotten a bum rap. Far from being spoiled and entitled, she says, they’re more like the hard working, conscientious and thrifty generation that came of age in the Great Depression and went on to fight in World War Il.