Newsvine

Carrie Walker

Carrie Walker does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About personal finance enthusiast Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Home equity back to 2006 levels. So why aren't more people borrowing?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Carrie Walker View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 5:07 PM
Discuss:

Americans have long borrowed against the ownership stakes in their homes to buy cars, build decks and renovate houses. That borrowing helped accelerate consumer spending, the U.S. economy's primary fuel — until the housing bust struck a decade ago and shrank home prices.

But prices have recovered, and housing equity now equals 58% of home values — the highest point since 2006. Yet borrowing against that equity has barely budged from post-recession lows, which helps explain why consumer spending remains weak eight years after the Great Recession ended.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor